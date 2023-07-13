BIZNOTES: Two almost-open updates on Alki

Quick notes on two eagerly awaited Alki Beach openings:

WEST SEATTLE ARCADE: Six months after we first told you about the plan for West Seattle Arcade in the former Top Pot-and-other-food-biz space at 2758 Alki SW, it’s about to open. We happened to see the proprietors at a grocery store (couldn’t miss the WEST SEATTLE ARCADE T-shirt) and they told us they’re hoping to open as soon as this Monday (July 17th) – that’s also mentioned in discussion here.

FUTURE PRIMITIVE BREWING: Two months after we first told you White Center’s acclaimed Future Primitive Brewing was expanding to 2536 Alki SW, they’re promising a sneak peek to participants in their fundraising fun run this Saturday, the Shark Jump 5K, starting from the new location at 9:30 am. Proceeds go to the White Center Food Bank (which also serves south West Seattle). Here’s how to register!