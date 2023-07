(WSB photo, last month)

Last month – one year after we first told you that the burger chain Five Guys was taking over the ex-Payless spot on the south side of Westwood Village – the company told us it hoped to open “end of July.” With just days left in the month, we checked back today – and a company spokesperson tells us they do have a “projected opening date” for the Westwood location: This Saturday, July 29th. Hours will be 11 am-10 pm, seven days a week.