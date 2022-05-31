BIZNOTE: New restaurant for Westwood Village

More than three years after Payless Shoe Source closed its store on the south side of Westwood Village, its sign finally came down recently. Now we know why: A new tenant is listed for the space. the burgers-and-fries chain Five Guys. (Yes, right next to McDonald’s.) This is revealed via an update to the map and directory maintained by the center’s new ownership/management firm, Shopcore Properties (although the logo version used on the site map may not be the one they intended). Shopcore has also used the map/directory to announce other on-the-way-to-Westwood businesses including Pet Supplies Plus and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. This would be Five Guys’ 14th location in the greater Seattle metro area. According to a company factsheet, Five Guys started with a Washington, D.C.-area burger joint in the ’80s and started expanding nationwide in the early 2000s. We have an inquiry out to the company asking about the timeline for opening here.