BIZNOTE: Five Guys finally talks Westwood Village opening date

June 16, 2023 10:48 am
(WSB photo, earlier this month)

A full year has now passed since we first told you that the burger chain Five Guys was taking over the ex-Payless spot on the south side of Westwood Village. Today, we have official info for the first time. We pinged the company again (past inquiries had gone unanswered) after WSB reader Rick noticed the website had finally been updated with a page for this location and the declaration that it would open in July. A company spokesperson confirms that, telling WSB, “We are hoping for an end-of-July opening. Hiring is underway. This store will have dine-in, delivery, and large-order program options.” Hours will be 11 am-10 pm, seven days a week.

