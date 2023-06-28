WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Humor, trivia, AI, music, more

(Squirrel with strawberry – photo sent by Erin)

One week into summer, here’s what’s on the West Seattle event list for the rest of today/tonight:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm,. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

DELRIDGE WADING POOL’S OPENING DAY: Second day of the season, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

COMEDY: Readers Theatre presents an hour of laughs at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 3 pm. Donations welcome.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT AI? As previewed here, a West Seattleite is hosting a “civic conversation about AI” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 5-7 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT OUNCES: 6:30 pm with Jared and The Wingtips. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

PIANO NIGHT: By request, with Bri Ashlee Little, at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FYI – SOLD OUT: Tonight’s preview performance of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) is sold out – check here for another date.

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

