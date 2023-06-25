WEDNESDAY: West Seattle facilitator hosting ‘civic conversation’ about AI

Been seeing the seemingly endless headlines about AI – artificial intelligence – but not sure how you feel about it? Or, maybe you’re already using it, and excited about its possibilities. Or, perhaps you’re somewhere between worried and terrified of where it might take us. However you feel about AI, if you’re interested in a facilitated “civic conversation” about it, your West Seattle neighbor James Boutin is hosting one this Wednesday evening (June 28th), 5-7 pm, at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). When James sent us the announcement for the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we asked why – what’s his stake in AI? He replied that first and foremost, “I’m a citizen who cares a great deal about democracy and believes the public is in desperate need of public spaces to talk openly about the speed at which AI technology is advancing (among many other issues important to our world).” He also is “an educator and facilitator who is hoping to get more practice under my belt in facilitating these types of conversations. I just completed a master’s program on facilitation and conflict studies at the Processwork Institute of Portland, OR, and I’m dedicated to practicing the skills I learned about holding open forums out in the world.” (His website is here.) James suggests a $15 donation “to help me cover the costs of preparation and spreading the word, but folks are also welcome to donate less or come for free.”