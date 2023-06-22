SUMMER: Last call for Mode Rock Band and MMPA Pay-What-You-Can summer camps!

(Photos courtesy Mode)

If your family’s summer schedule isn’t fully booked, it’s not too late to get in on these music-making camp opportunities! From Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music and Performing Arts:

Mode Rock Band camps are back and Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA), our nonprofit arm, is offering Pay-What-You-Can camps all summer long!

Mode’s Rock Band Camps are taught by our local, professional musicians and instructors and give your kid the opportunity to perform on The Skylark stage at the end of the week. We have missed these camps and are so excited to get back to it.

Rock bands are offered for ages 6-12 M-F from 9:00-12:00 with a performance at The Skylark on Saturday. Make it a full day by signing up for an MMPA camp in the afternoon! Afternoon options for students aged 13-18 are available upon request.

MMPA’s Pay-What-You-Can camps are running for a second consecutive summer, continuing to reach all of our community by removing financial barriers. Half-day and full-day music, theatre, and dance camps are available upon signup for kids ages 6-12 running M-F 9:00-12:00 and 12:30-3:30 all summer long.

All of our camps will be led by experienced and enthusiastic instructors who are passionate about music and arts education. Students will have the opportunity to learn new skills, develop their talents, and make new friends in a supportive and encouraging environment.

Get ready to rock and play with us this summer!

For more information on our Mode Rock Band camps, visit modemusicstudios.com/camps

For more on our MMPA Pay-What-You-Can camps, visit modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps