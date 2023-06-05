LAPS WITH LOU: Big change for Lou Cutler’s Make-A-Wish walkathon this year

(WSB photo from 2018 Laps With Lou)

It’s one of June’s most joyful events – for 20 years now, Lou Cutler has led a daylong walk/run-a-thon at Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point, raising awareness and money for Make-A-Wish. Lou taught PE at Pathfinder until retiring, but has continued to return each year for one day of leading students and community members in the number of laps equal to the years he’s celebrating with his next birthday later in the month – this year, that’s 72. Laps With Lou has historically been on a school day, but this year it’s happening on a Saturday. While that means no all-school laps – a highlight of years past – it means more community members can stop by and join Lou for a lap (or all 72).

It’s happening on Saturday, June 17th; Lou expects to start his first lap around 8 am, with students and alumni expected to show up around 9, and then a break at 11 am, when Lou plans to speak to everyone about Make-A-Wish, which will have volunteers and staff on hand. Plus, Lou adds, “We are going to have a former Make A Wish kid of mine, Jacob, D-DoubleJ, has volunteered to be the DJ and Teacher Andy will once again man the megaphone!” He’s also working to organize a potluck reunion of Pathfinder families past and present after the laps, 2:30-5 pm ish.

You can lend your support just by showing up on Saturday, June 17th, and/or you can donate online to support Make-A-Wish work – here’s Lou’s page.