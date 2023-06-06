HELPING: Eastern Stars of West Seattle @ Refuse to Abuse 5K

The photo and report are from Martin Monk:

I am a member of the local Eastern Star Group called Amethyst Chapter, that meets at the Alki Masonic Center. Several members, including myself, participated on Sunday, June 4th, in the 12th annual Refuse to Abuse 5K at T-Mobile Park. We called ourselves The Eastern Stars of West Seattle and ended up ranking 13th out of 78 teams in fundraising.

Refuse To Abuse® is a 27-year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV). With spokespeople that included Kyle Seager, Justus Sheffield, and Scott Servais, Refuse To Abuse® has reached millions of Mariners fans over the past 27 years with messages that promote healthy, respectful relationships.

This event has always been a time “to celebrate the resilience of survivors and the power of community.” We were proud to represent the West Seattle community.