FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Way/Holden work closer to starting

Thanks to Kay for the photo and tip from Highland Park Way/Holden. She reported that no-parking signs had gone up for “Monday through mid-July,” and wondered if this meant the start of improvements at the intersection including the permanent signal replacing the temporary one that went up days after the West Seattle Bridge closed. Not yet, says SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

Crews are planning to visit the intersection this month to verify where underground utilities are located so that we can confirm the exact location to install the new traffic signal poles. This will involve digging and then re-filling some small holes in the ground so that we can get a better look at what’s underneath the pavement.

We’re still working out the timeline for the installation of both the art and the signal poles. The biggest unknown right now is the supply chain timeline for signal poles, as the delivery date is outside of our control and it often takes a while to obtain this part. Once the signal poles arrive and are installed in the ground, the final step will be to work with Seattle City Light to hook up power so that the new traffic signal can be turned on.