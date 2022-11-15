FOLLOWUP: See what Highland Park’s big bird will look like

Earlier this month, we reported on the future public art for Highland Park Way/Holden, part of the city’s 1 Percent For Art program in conjunction with upcoming intersection changes including the installation of a permanent signal. Today we have our first look at what the giant Steller’s Jay sculpture by artist Matthew Mazzotta will look like, in the rendering above, made public by the city Office of Arts and Culture. The city’s update notes that the previously reported tentative title for the $120,000 installation, “Where’s the Party,” refers to “the fact that a group of jays is known as a ‘band,’ ‘cast,’ and a ‘party’ of jays.” It’s expected to be installed next summer, though other work at the intersection is scheduled to start this winter.