COUNTDOWN: 4 days until all 8 City Council D-1 candidates share a stage

All 8 of the candidates who will be on your ballot for Seattle City Council District 1 have now RSVP’d for our first forum next Tuesday (June 6th). The election isn’t as far away as it might seem – King County Elections will mail ballots July 12th, and dropboxes open the next day, so voting starts in just six weeks. If you haven’t already decided who you’re voting for in the primary, come see them side by side at what we promise will be a fast-paced forum, so we can get in as many questions as possible. Thanks to everyone who sent suggestions when we requested them! The forum is a two-part event, starting at 6 pm Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s expansive Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle) – at 6 pm, come in and meet local neighborhood group reps from the District 1 Community Network‘s member organizations (D1CN is co-presenting the forum); at 6:45, the candidates take the stage. We’re inviting them to come a bit early and to hang around while we’re breaking down the room afterward, to meet prospective constituents. If you can’t be there, we’re planning to video-record it and publish it here.