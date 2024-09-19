YOU CAN HELP: Make a big difference with a little time spent tutoring local kids via Invest in Youth

We’re still just a few weeks into the new school year, and some things are still getting settled – like a roster of volunteers to help local kids via Invest in Youth. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Can you give 1 hour, 1 day a week to be a volunteer tutor for the 2024-25 school year?

Invest in Youth is currently accepting applications for volunteer tutors! Tutors are paired with a 3rd-5th grade scholar at any one of our several Seattle Public School locations, starting in late October 2024 through mid-May 2025.

What makes Invest in Youth tutoring so unique is its emphasis on being both academic-focused and relationship based. Tutors have the same student over the course of the school year. Our mission is to help students to believe in themselves and become confident, capable, and resilient learners. “I feel like I can be myself with my tutor,” says last year’s student at Sanislo Elementary.

You can choose to be a tutor or a substitute tutor at any one of our 5 schools most convenient for you. In West Seattle:

Tuesdays, 2:40 PM – 3:40 PM @ Roxhill Elementary (at EC Hughes)

Thursdays, 3:40 PM – 4:40 PM @ Sanislo Elementary

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to showing up for a young person and providing caring learning support. Tutors typically work on math skills, reading fundamentals as well as being a friend and mentor to their students. Time is spent in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs and materials are provided. An SPS teacher and Invest in Youth staff member are also onsite with you and available to help.

Our youth today have experienced a wide range of Covid learning loss. By joining our volunteer community, you can help to bridge that gap by giving a student 1:1 learning support and mentorship to help them thrive.

Adults as well as high school juniors and seniors (in strong academic standing) are welcome to apply. This is a great opportunity to give the gift of mentorship and for students to receive credit for service learning hours throughout the year.

Register here today

Learn more at InvestinYouth.org | Questions? Please contact Jenny Ho, Invest in Youth Program Manager (jho@investinyouth.org)