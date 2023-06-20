COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

(WSB file photos)

No matter what the weather’s doing, summer is about to arrive, and the biggest events of summer are on the way. Today marks exactly two weeks until the 4th of July, which traditionally starts with a people-powered parade – here’s an update from organizers:

We’re two weeks away from the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade! Parade yard signs are popping up around the neighborhood! This year’s event is being sponsored by 13 local West Seattle businesses and groups, including several new sponsors!

Mode Music Studios – New sponsor

Admiral Neighborhood Association

Outer Space Seattle

South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools

Holy Rosary School

Neighborhood Naturopathic

Fit4Mom West Seattle

Sensa Play

West Seattle Food Bank

Potter Construction

South Seattle Crossfit – New sponsor

West Seattle Blog – New sponsor

Westside School – New sponsor

Three food trucks and one coffee cart will await hungry parade-goers at Hamilton Viewpoint Park! Welcome back two past-parade food trucks, Mini the Dough-nut and Lil J’s Super Dawgs. This year Homebites is joining the line-up. West Seattle Grounds will have a cold-brew coffee cart. The park will also feature several kids’ activity tables and potato-sack races for kids of all ages – including adults!

The parade is made up of you, the community! Parade-goers decorate bikes, strollers, scooters, and themselves and walk through the Admiral neighborhood starting at 10 am from Sunset Ave. and 44th Ave. SW [map]. SFD Engine 29 and the Seattle Police Department will be on hand to kick off the parade and ensure a safe event for all! Join the fun and walk with the parade, or put out a lawn chair and cheer the parade on! There’s a fun option for all!

Parade organizer Megan Erb says starting next year; the parade will be rolled in the Admiral Neighborhood Association programming to ensure the parade continues to stay a staple of the community. The parade is a volunteer-based event with local businesses’ support to help cover the costs and keep the event free and open to all! If you want to get involved this year or next, contact Megan at meganerb@hotmail.com.