WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Who took the C out of HPIC?

For almost three years now, intrepid artists affiliated with Highland Park Improvement Club have been creating A-board art installations outside the fire-shuttered HPIC building at 12th/Holden. This started when SW Holden was traffic-jammed during the bridge closure, and has continued. But today, one of the boards has disappeared. Kay @ HPIC hopes you can help find it:

Someone has made off with one of the HPIC A-Frame signs. Our volunteers complete these as a set and we need all of them to tell our stories. Hoping someone just pulled up and tossed elsewhere! Folks can email us at hpic1919 (at) gmail.com if they see it, and a volunteer can come pick up.

HPIC’s first A-board art installation went up in August 2020, and the art has changed several times since then.