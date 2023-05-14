WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 of our winged neighbors

It’s been a while since our last gallery of reader-contributed West Seattle bird photos, but the contributions have continued coming in (thank you!), and we finally have an opportunity to show them to you. Above, Trileigh Tucker‘s cooling view of an Anna’s Hummingbird; Trileigh reminds us, be sure to keep water out for birds in this hot weather! Below, a California Scrub-Jay photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp in the Morgan area:

Cindy Roberts photographed two Common Loons “in a mating display”:

Jay Speidell found a Northern Flicker woodpecker making a new nest on Puget Ridge:

James Tilley caught an immature Bald Eagle landing in an Alki-area snag:

Two from Jerry Simmons: An American Goldfinch:

And a Finch:

From Arlene Rubin, a Hawk:

IDs are from the photographers; links are from BirdWeb, where you can see and hear other bird species that spend time in our region. Photos to share, from wildlife to breaking news (and beyond)? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!