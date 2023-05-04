TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info, 2nd day of closure for ramp to NB 99

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, May 4th. This is the second full day of closure for the ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99:

WSDOT said on Wednesday (as we reported here) that it expects repairs to take 10 days. Here’s the 5′ x 4′ hole that led to the shutdown Tuesday night:

Meantime, you can get to NB 99 via the 1st Avenue South Bridge, or by taking the WS Bridge’s 1st Avenue South exit and getting onto 99 in SODO.

TRANSIT

Metro – Downtown-bound buses that usually take the high bridge to NB 99 are detouring while the ramp is closed. Otherwise, regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

OTHER SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds and a chance of pm rain, high in the low 60, breezy tonight. Sunrise was at 5:48 am; sunset will be at 8:26 pm.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!