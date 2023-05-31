HAPPENING NOW: First of two West Seattle Junction world-music concerts this week

Happening at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) until 10 pm, it’s the first part of a two-part world-music festival in The Junction. Yogi and The Yoginis (above) are onstage until 7:30 pm, followed at 8 by The Pazific Band. The event is Sounds from Around the World Festál, produced by Janean Wyvold of Urgent Africa, one of several special events planned in The Junction thanks to city neighborhood-recovery grant funding. Tonight’s show is a prelude to an all-day festival Saturday (June 3rd) at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), which will feature four bands, 11 am-7 pm. Both events are free of charge and all ages.