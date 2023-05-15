West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

67℉

FILING WEEK, DAY 1: Who’s officially running, so far

May 15, 2023 7:37 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

As previewed, today is the first day of King County Elections‘ Filing Week – five days for candidates to officially get onto the August ballot (or November if two or fewer file for an office). Online filing is open around the clock through 4 pm Friday; KCE is posting twice-daily updates here. For the three local offices whose incumbents aren’t running again, here’s who’s filed so far:

City Council District 1Stephen Brown, Jean Iannelli Craciun, Rob Saka
County Council District 8Teresa Mosqueda
School Board District 6Rosie McCarter

If you’re interested in running for one of these (or other offices up for election this fall), here’s how.

Share This

No Replies to "FILING WEEK, DAY 1: Who's officially running, so far"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.