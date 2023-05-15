FILING WEEK, DAY 1: Who’s officially running, so far

As previewed, today is the first day of King County Elections‘ Filing Week – five days for candidates to officially get onto the August ballot (or November if two or fewer file for an office). Online filing is open around the clock through 4 pm Friday; KCE is posting twice-daily updates here. For the three local offices whose incumbents aren’t running again, here’s who’s filed so far:

City Council District 1 – Stephen Brown, Jean Iannelli Craciun, Rob Saka

County Council District 8 – Teresa Mosqueda

School Board District 6 – Rosie McCarter

If you’re interested in running for one of these (or other offices up for election this fall), here’s how.