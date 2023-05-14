WEEK AHEAD: Want to run for City or County Council, or school board? Last call!

If you want to run for our area’s open Seattle City Council, King County Council, or Seattle Public Schools Board seats, last call! Tomorrow starts King County Elections‘ five-day Filing Week for the August 1st primary. Some candidates already have registered campaigns with the state Public Disclosure Commission, but they’re not officially on the ballot unless they follow the procedures for filing between 9 am tomorrow and 4 pm Friday (May 19th). So far, as we’ve reported, the City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving has had seven campaigns registered (though only six of those candidates – Preston Anderson, Stephen Brown, Maren Costa, Jean Iannelli Craciun, Rob Saka, and Phil Tavel – have announced candidacies); the County Council District 8 seat that Joe McDermott is leaving has two campaigns registered, those of Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon and Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda; and the Seattle School Board District 6 seat that Leslie Harris is leaving has one registered candidate so far, RoseLynne McCarter. Interested in running for something? Here’s info on the KC Elections site. We’ll publish updates all week on who files.

P.S. Everyone who files this week for City Council D-1 will be invited to the forum we’re presenting June 6th at the OLG Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle), in-person and online, with a neighborhood-organization info fair at 6 pm and the forum starting by 7 pm. The 34th District Democrats are presenting forums for City Council D-1 and County Council D-8 from 1 pm to 4 pm June 10th at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).