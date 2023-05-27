CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Lincoln Park, teenager shot

11:53 PM: Police checking out reports of gunfire in the Lincoln Park area have found casings in one of the parking lots and one person who is wounded, found just east of the park near 46th/Rose. Updates to come.

11:57 PM: They’re also reporting at least one house hit by gunfire, 8000 block of Fauntleroy Way (right across from the park). Officers have told dispatch they’ve recovered five .45 casings so far. Meantime, the injured person is reported to have been shot in the leg. (Update: Knee.)

12:06 AM: Police are reporting a “second scene” in the park, finding shell casings by the baseball diamond.

12:15 AM: According to an SFD radio transmission, the shooting victim is a 15-year-old boy.

12:36 AM: Officers told dispatch that they were told several people in the park were “firing guns into the air.” The victim, meantime, has been taken to the hospital.

12:43 AM: Officers say they have collected six .45 casings from the north parking lot.