CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Lincoln Park, teenager shot

May 27, 2023 11:53 pm
11:53 PM: Police checking out reports of gunfire in the Lincoln Park area have found casings in one of the parking lots and one person who is wounded, found just east of the park near 46th/Rose. Updates to come.

11:57 PM: They’re also reporting at least one house hit by gunfire, 8000 block of Fauntleroy Way (right across from the park). Officers have told dispatch they’ve recovered five .45 casings so far. Meantime, the injured person is reported to have been shot in the leg. (Update: Knee.)

12:06 AM: Police are reporting a “second scene” in the park, finding shell casings by the baseball diamond.

12:15 AM: According to an SFD radio transmission, the shooting victim is a 15-year-old boy.

12:36 AM: Officers told dispatch that they were told several people in the park were “firing guns into the air.” The victim, meantime, has been taken to the hospital.

12:43 AM: Officers say they have collected six .45 casings from the north parking lot.

  • Jen May 27, 2023 (11:56 pm)
    I heard 4 shots. 

  • AM May 28, 2023 (12:00 am)
    Gatewood resident here – I heard at least 10 shots go off 20 mins ago… assuming it was this. ☹️

  • Anu May 28, 2023 (12:01 am)
    That was a lot of shots. I heard it in Gatewood. Was hoping it was fireworks. 

  • Gatewood Resident May 28, 2023 (12:02 am)
    Two shootings in one night… I have no words. WS does not feel as safe as it used to. I live in the Gatewood area and heard these shots go off about 20 mins ago. 

  • Alex kanias May 28, 2023 (12:07 am)
    Genesee resident -and I heard the shots too. I thought I heard maybe 4 or 5 shots, then a burst of rapid fire of at least another 5 shots. Amazed I could hear them this far away…peaceful neighbourhood night shattered by gunfire

  • George May 28, 2023 (12:08 am)
    Heard 15 shots full auto.

  • Annie gurr May 28, 2023 (12:10 am)
    I heard about 10 gunshots, 1-3 were slow, then the rest were fast, sounded like fireworks 

  • Danimal May 28, 2023 (12:12 am)
    Anyone firing a .45 caliber pistol at someone is looking to murder that person. They weren’t trying to maybe just hurt them or teach them a lesson in respect. A .45 round will blow a massive hole in someone. Whoever did this deserves no quarter from the justice system.

    • hd May 28, 2023 (12:21 am)
      Those were my initial thoughts as well. You don’t mess around with a .45. 

    • West Seattle guy May 28, 2023 (12:48 am)
      Yeah im going to assume if you fire any caliber of weapon at someone you are probably trying to kill them. 

  • Whit May 28, 2023 (12:13 am)
    Gatewood resident here. Heard several shots that were spaced out and then something that sounded like an automatic pistol, several shots together. Nothing after that. Wanted to believe it was fireworks, but knew it was probably gunfire. Good job, West Seattle Blog for the fast news.

