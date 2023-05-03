BIZNOTE: Wanna Burger and Teriyaki closes

That’s the sign on the door of Wanna Charbroiled Burger and Teriyaki at 1513 SW Holden in Highland Park. After a tip late Monday night about closure plans, we went over at what would have been opening time Tuesday, but they already were shuttered – no sign then, but when we went back in the afternoon, the sign had since been placed. We’ve been unable to reach the restaurant’s ownership by email or phone, and their website has gone down since it was last cached on Sunday, but staff at the SeaMart convenience next door told us that Monday was Wanna’s last day. The restaurant had been open almost a decade; among its predecessors there was the original home of the late, lamented Zippy’s Giant Burgers, which opened in the 16th/Holden spot exactly 15 years ago, moved to White Center three years later, and closed last year.