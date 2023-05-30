ArtsWest announces new managing director Inji Kamel

With one production remaining in the 2022-2023 season, ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) has announced a new managing director. Inji Kamel, succeeding Laura Lee, who departed last year. From the announcement:

Kamel most recently worked at Seattle Rep, where she led the Public Works program since 2018. During that time, she produced musical adaptations of classics including the beloved AS YOU LIKE IT, virtual TWELFTH NIGHT, a film of THE WINTER’S TALE and a concert-style reading of EMERALD CITY, a new musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz.

She has worked with La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, San Diego Rep, Mo’olelo, Moxie, Seattle Opera, and ACT, among others. She is most changed by her time working with and learning from Cornerstone Theater Company, where she realized her life-long dream of making theater with and for everyone.

She was a recipient of a TCG Continuing Education Grant in 2016 allowing her to examine the successes and challenges of building and sustaining Theaters of Color in Seattle, Minneapolis/Saint Paul, and Portland, OR.