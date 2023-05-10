ALKI ELEMENTARY: District plans May 22nd community meeting about school rebuild

(Rendering of new Alki Elementary)

Just announced by Seattle Public Schools, a community meeting about the impending rebuild of Alki Elementary. It’ll be held in person and online at 7 pm Monday, May 22nd. The district flyer for the meeting says the purpose is:

• Meet the project team

• Learn the latest information

• Find out what we’ve heard from the community

• Ask questions

As reported here Monday, the city has just approved the district’s 9 requested zoning exceptions for the project, which will increase Alki Elementary’s capacity from 300+ students to 500+. The May 22nd meeting will be in the school lunch room (3010 59th SW); the district says the link for online attendance will be published here that day (we’ll add it to our calendar listing and daily preview list when available, too).