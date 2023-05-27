UPDATE: About that circling airplane

1:40 AM: Thanks for all the texts. We’re looking into the small plane that’s been circling various parts of the peninsula. Checking its trail on a flight tracker (Flightradar24), it’s been all over points from Olympia northward throughout the night, not just here.

(Screenshot from Flightradar24)

With its flight originating in Thurston County, and crosschecking the type of aircraft, it may well be State Patrol.

1:52 AM: As noted by a commenter, another flight tracker (Flight Aware) confirms that it’s a WSP plane. It’s headed back for Thurston County, too. … Checking WSB archives, we reported on almost exactly the same type of flight and aircraft Labor Day weekend last year, same time of the morning.

1:59 AM: A few commenters have mentioned officers at 45th/Juneau, and a phone caller says they’re State Patrol.

2:06 AM: That said, the Seaview incident has been described on emergency radio as a suicidal person … Meantime, looking further into our archives, we covered another State Patrol circling/looping situation in 2021, and learned later that it had to do with a stolen car.