West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

55℉

UPDATE: About that circling airplane

May 27, 2023 1:40 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:40 AM: Thanks for all the texts. We’re looking into the small plane that’s been circling various parts of the peninsula. Checking its trail on a flight tracker (Flightradar24), it’s been all over points from Olympia northward throughout the night, not just here.

(Screenshot from Flightradar24)

With its flight originating in Thurston County, and crosschecking the type of aircraft, it may well be State Patrol.

1:52 AM: As noted by a commenter, another flight tracker (Flight Aware) confirms that it’s a WSP plane. It’s headed back for Thurston County, too. … Checking WSB archives, we reported on almost exactly the same type of flight and aircraft Labor Day weekend last year, same time of the morning.

1:59 AM: A few commenters have mentioned officers at 45th/Juneau, and a phone caller says they’re State Patrol.

2:06 AM: That said, the Seaview incident has been described on emergency radio as a suicidal person … Meantime, looking further into our archives, we covered another State Patrol circling/looping situation in 2021, and learned later that it had to do with a stolen car.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: About that circling airplane"

  • Gatewood May 27, 2023 (1:42 am)
    Reply

    FlightAware says it’s owned by Washington State Patrol 

  • patti May 27, 2023 (1:44 am)
    Reply

    3 Police cars at 45th and Juneau

  • JCK May 27, 2023 (1:52 am)
    Reply

    There also seems to be a big gathering of emergency vehicles somewhere around Juneau and 45th. I noticed it when I was hearing the airplane circling so I was wondering if it was related. 

  • Seaview Neighbor May 27, 2023 (1:55 am)
    Reply

    Woke us up in Seaview. Heard police sirens as well. Weird that the plane followed highways all the way here…. Bit concerning. 

  • EJ May 27, 2023 (1:58 am)
    Reply

    Saw a police car screaming down 35th (northbound) from Arbor Heights. Wonder if it’s related.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.