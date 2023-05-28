FOLLOWUP: Washington State Patrol explains Saturday morning’s West Seattle airplane circling, and more

(Saturday morning photo from Gary)

Early Saturday, after numerous texts, we reported on what turned out to be a Washington State Patrol aircraft circling in multiple areas of West Seattle. We also showed its flight path, looping over other areas of the county before coming here. Commenters added word of WSP on the ground in Seaview (and, as shown above, a photo). Today a WSP news release explains it all (West Seattle is the second case):

Just after 1:00 am yesterday morning, May 27, 2023, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were involved in two incidents in which drivers fled from attempted traffic stops.

Eluding #1 – A Pontiac G8 fled from an attempted traffic stop NB SR 167 near 212th in Kent. WSP aircraft followed as the vehicle took the exit to 180th where it got caught up in traffic allowing the ground units to contact the vehicle. The driver was arrested for Felony Eluding and the 17 year old passenger was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun.

Eluding #2 – This occurred in nearly the same location – NB SR 167 approaching I-405 – when two Infiniti sedans were observed at a high rate and fled from an attempted traffic stop. WSP aircraft was able to locate one of the vehicles and began following the vehicle and communicating to the ground units on the direction of travel. The Infiniti continued NB on I-405 to WB I-90, at times turning all lights off and driving in an extremely reckless manner even though there was NO pursuit. WSP aircraft followed the vehicle all the way to SB I-5, then the West Seattle Freeway into West Seattle, where the car was abandoned in an alley. Ground units were guided to the area and were able to place the driver and passenger that fled on foot into custody.

These two incidents display the use of the Aviation Section of the Washington State Patrol as paramount to holding suspects accountable that choose to flee from law enforcement. This creates the safest way possible to reach the goal of safety for all and create a deterrent for this illegal and unsafe behavior. The communication and coordination between the aircraft, WSP District 2/King County ground units and local law enforcement partners allows for this accountability and WILL continue.