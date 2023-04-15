WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Duwamish Alive! volunteering

Just two days after serving as the backdrop for a state/local environmental announcement, Roxhill Park got some TLC as part of today’s Duwamish Alive! twice-yearly multi-site volunteer restoration work.

DNDA‘s Nature Team organized today’s event. The park’s endangered bog is the site of the historic headwaters of Longfellow Creek, which connects to the Duwamish River. Other sites where volunteers worked today ranged from the river itself – with a kayak-patrol cleanup – to lower reaches of the watershed in south King County.