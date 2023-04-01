West Seattle recycling, shredding events this month

Now that it’s April, our area’s next two recycling and shredding events are in view:
RECYCLING – Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup is set for 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 22nd. Drive up, ride up, walk up, and drop off your recyclables – here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted this time. The church is at 9140 California sW.
SHREDDING – Again this year, John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) is presenting free shredding in conjunction with a donation drive for the White Center Food Bank:
John L. Scott Westwood and Evergreen Home Loans are sponsoring a shred event Saturday, April 29th, from 2-5 PM @ Westwood Village, located in the parking lot (west of) the old Bed Bath and Beyond Building. Please consider a monetary or food donation to the White Center Food Bank – once again they are teaming up with us for this community event. We would love to surpass last year’s $477 in donations and 370 lbs. of food.
