West Seattle recycling, shredding events this month

Now that it’s April, our area’s next two recycling and shredding events are in view:

RECYCLING – Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup is set for 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 22nd. Drive up, ride up, walk up, and drop off your recyclables – here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted this time. The church is at 9140 California sW.

SHREDDING – Again this year, John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) is presenting free shredding in conjunction with a donation drive for the White Center Food Bank: