One month away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and two more weeks to register

April 13, 2023 2:37 pm
West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 is exactly one month away! Saturday, May 13th, is this year’s big day – always the second Saturday in May since WSCGSD’s inception in 2005 – and so far 180 sales are registered. As usual, participants are all around the peninsula – north-south from North Admiral to Seola Beach, east-west from Highland Park to Fauntleroy, In the listings we’ve checked so far, sellers are promising something for everyone – clothing, furniture, kitchenware, music gear, tools, even an outboard motor and swamp cooler – and that’s just what we’ve seen in the first 40 or so to sign up. A few sellers say they’ll be open Friday as well as Saturday. Basic WSCGSD hours are 9 am to 3 pm; you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later – if you plan to do that, be sure to include it in your sale description on the registration form. Deadline to sign up to be on the map/list is 11 pm Thursday, April 27th (two weeks from tonight). When you’re ready to register, here’s where to do it!

