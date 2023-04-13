One month away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, and two more weeks to register

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 is exactly one month away! Saturday, May 13th, is this year’s big day – always the second Saturday in May since WSCGSD’s inception in 2005 – and so far 180 sales are registered. As usual, participants are all around the peninsula – north-south from North Admiral to Seola Beach, east-west from Highland Park to Fauntleroy, In the listings we’ve checked so far, sellers are promising something for everyone – clothing, furniture, kitchenware, music gear, tools, even an outboard motor and swamp cooler – and that’s just what we’ve seen in the first 40 or so to sign up. A few sellers say they’ll be open Friday as well as Saturday. Basic WSCGSD hours are 9 am to 3 pm; you’re welcome to start earlier and/or end later – if you plan to do that, be sure to include it in your sale description on the registration form. Deadline to sign up to be on the map/list is 11 pm Thursday, April 27th (two weeks from tonight). When you’re ready to register, here’s where to do it!