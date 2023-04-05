MISSING: Have you seen Leticia Martinez-Cosman?

Multiple readers have mentioned social-media posts about this missing local woman, and we heard tonight directly from a family member who confirmed she was still being sought. But the family member told us earlier this evening that they were waiting for police clearance to say more. Now, that’s just happened:

From SPD:

Seattle Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen Friday evening on March 31st at T-Mobile Park during the Seattle Mariners game.

Martinez-Cosman has not contacted her family since. Martinez-Cosman is a 58-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Martinez-Cosman is approximately 5’9” inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Martinez-Cosman was last seen with the male depicted in the photo below. Seattle Police detectives have identified and interviewed him.

If anyone has any information about this case, or the whereabouts of Martinez-Cosman, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.