WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prowler steals items after burglary attempt

That security video is from a reader who says this happened early today on Genesee Hill:

Near the 54th and Genesee neighborhood. On 03/28/2023, at approximately midnight, unknown W/M entered the back yard and then hastily exited upon seeing security cameras. Unknown suspect returned at 0058 hrs. and attempted to gain access to the residence via the back door. Door was locked, entry was not obtained. Suspect then disabled the security cameras and cut the Comcast cable wires. Suspect was able to gain entry to a yard shed and steal an Echo backpack blower and an outdoor clock. Police report filed. # 23-84087.



