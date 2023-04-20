Memorial party next month for Noreen E. Wilde, 1964-2023

Family and friends are planning a party to celebrate Noreen Wilde‘s life on May 20th. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community now:

Noreen Eliza Wilde 3/13/1964 – 3/18/2023

“I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints…” -Billy Joel

Noreen grew up the second youngest in an LDS family in West Seattle and graduated from Chief Sealth High School. She was a voracious reader of books throughout her life, and she was a champion speller and grammar queen. Noreen enjoyed walking in the woods, growing flowers, the Methow River, candles, making jewelry, attending the symphony and other concerts, brewing kombucha, and baking delicious treats, among many other things. Noreen was irreverent and hilarious and generous, passionately liberal, and a fierce defender of reproductive freedoms. She was a devoted Aunt and Great Aunt to family and friends alike and always had a gift for connecting with and uplifting young people. The three great loves of her life were Reggie, Viggo, and Brodie. Noreen was among the minute percentage of folks who survive with pancreatic cancer for over five years. She will be remembered as an expansive, resilient, and wonderfully unique individual by all who knew and loved her.

Gifts in her memory can be made to Abortion Care Network: https://abortioncarenetwork.org/donate/

There will be a memorial party and BBQ celebrating Noreen’s life with stories, games, and food on May 20, 2023, in Tukwila. If you would like to attend and want more information, please text or call her niece Jessica at 206 9one5 9five5five.

Your comments with memories of Noreen are heartily encouraged and welcomed.