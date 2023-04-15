West Seattle, Washington

Close call outside West Seattle Thriftway

April 15, 2023 5:09 pm
SPD and SFD converged on the north entrance of West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) a short time ago because of what was reported as “a car into a building.” Turns out the driver didn’t hit the building but did go up over the curb very close to the north doors. Major damage was to some planters by those doors, our crew reports, and no injuries reported. They were still talking to the driver at last report about whether this was a case of driver error, medical trouble, or mechanical problem.

  • CarDriver April 15, 2023 (5:49 pm)
    If it wasn’t a medical issue then betting it was a “oops, pushed the wrong pedal.” Lucky nobody was in front of it.

