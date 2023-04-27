BIZNOTE: What The Spot West Seattle is doing to remedy public-health violations

That’s the sign at The Spot West Seattle in the Luna Park neighborhood. We went over after Public Health – Seattle & King County announced this morning that it had closed The Spot yesterday for “inadequate refrigeration capacity to safely store foods (and) repeat critical food safety violations including cold holding, cooling, and lack of thermometers to monitor food temperatures.” We also emailed proprietor Phil Sudore, who tells WSB, “Our refrigerator system went out and we are working as fast as we can to fix or replace the units. This will be a quick remedy. We look to be serving our community again no later than next week. We have always maintained an excellent rating with the health department. Quality, health standards and service is at the top of our list in terms of core values. We look forward to the upgrades and will be back soon better than ever.” (You can search the PHSKC database for this or any other King County establishment by going here.)