BASEBALL: West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos. Above, Tristan Buehring of WSHS slides in to home with go-ahead run)

In what was the second-to-last game of the regular season for both teams, West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth international High School faced off tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

(Sealth’s Isaac Martinez out at the plate, trying to tie the game)

It’s been a good season for both teams – going into tonight’s game, WSHS, coached by Dylan Mclauchlin, led the Metro League at 17-1, while Chief Sealth, under head coach Ernest Policarpio, was <12-7. The Wildcats prevailed, but by just one run, 2-1. Winning pitcher was Miles Chandler, who allowed just 1 run and 7 hits in 6 innings:

On the mound for the Seahawks, Ryan Moore had a respectable night too, 2 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings. Good turnout to watch the game, which ended under the lights:

WSHS’s last regular-season game is at Kennedy Catholic in Burien next Monday (May 1st); the regular-season finale for CSIHS is against Lakeside this Wednesday, at home at NCSWAC.

JUNIOR VARSITY: We weren’t there for the JV opener but CSIHS shutting out WSHS 6-0, with one Sealth supporter reporting, “Sammy Popelka, freshman pitcher for the Chief Sealth Seahawks, pitched a complete=game shutout (7 innings) to beat the previously 14-1 Wildcats!”

(Thanks to Elise for the photo.)