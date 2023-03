Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip – orcas are in the area again and this time it’s Southern Residents – J-Pod. She says they’re southbound in view from Constellation Park right now, “spread out,” some toward Blake, at least one trailing through the Bainbridge/Seattle ferry lane. The whales in the area this past week have been transients so the residents’ visit is “a surprise,” she says. Let us know if you see them!