West Seattle town hall set to discuss youth substance use

You’ve probably heard the warning “one pill can kill.” Here in the fentanyl era, teenage substance use is riskier than ever. What’s a parent/guardian to do? How do you talk about it with the youngest members of your household? Westside HEY (Healthy Empowered Youth) and the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance have announced a town-hall discussion for which you might want to set your calendar: 6 pm Wednesday, April 5th, in the galleria at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon). Speakers include UW prevention expert Dr. Kevin Haggerty. Youth Alliance coordinator Lensy Cordova says Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected too. No need to RSVP – just show up. Here’s the flyer in English, Spanish, and Somali.