Thanks for the tips. Since the gas station/mini-mart at 35th/Henderson has been hit by robbery multiple times before, it’s no surprise that a police response there this past hour had some people worried. We went over to find out what had happened. Police told us they responded to reports of a sighting of a stolen vehicle – this pickup truck:.

So they’ve recovered the pickup, and are questioning two people.