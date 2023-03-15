Water-main break on Alki Avenue

Thanks to Jan for that photo of water on the street last night by the Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW. Seattle Public Utilities says a 20-inch water main has broken and crews are on scene for repairs, which will require excavation, so that may limit traffic through the area to one lane at times. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register says they hope to finish repairs by 5 pm; about 60 customers (including apartment/condo complexes) are without water in the meantime. This is the fifth water-main break in West Seattle in two weeks (here’s our followup on the first four). We’re asking on followup whether it’s related to the pump-station work.