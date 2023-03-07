FOLLOWUP: Alki Pump Station 38 work to last longer than expected

(SPU photo)

The pump-station project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW isn’t going to be done in spring after all, Seattle Public Utilities says. In their latest progress report for the Pump Station 38 project, SPU says, “Due to significant procurement delays, the work is tentatively scheduled to be completed this summer.” The project’s last phase in the next few months will include finishing electrical work, installing irrigation and planting landscaping, and the art project detailed here, involing “pouring decorative litho-mosaic concrete artwork.” The Pump Station 38 project is intended to upgrade the station, which SPU says has been handling “a significant increase in flows” in recent years. The work was originally expected to start in early 2021 and be done in early 2022.