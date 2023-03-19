MONDAY: Spring equinox sunset watch with Alice at Solstice Park

(December 2022 photo by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen)

Snow was on the ground when educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen led her change-of-seasons sunset watch for winter three months ago at West Seattle’s Solstice Park. Now the days are warmer and longer and it’s time to welcome spring. The equinox moment is at 2:24 pm tomorrow (Monday, March 20th) and a few hours later, Alice welcomes you to the park (uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) to learn about what “equinox” really means, and to see how the sunset lines up with the precisely placed rocks at the park. She’ll be there 6:30 pm-7:30 pm; whether it’s in view or not, the sun will set behind the Olympics around 7 pm (usually 10 minutes or so before the “official” sunset time). All ages welcome; serious rain cancels.