Landmark-proposal hearing, D1CN meeting, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday night sunset, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

AMERICAN MAHJONG: 1-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Stimulate your brain by playing this ancient Chinese tile game that is similar to the card game Rummy. Meet new people and have fun. All levels of players are welcome.”

LANDMARK NOMINATION: Today’s the first Landmarks Preservation Board hearing on the proposal to nominate West Seattle’s Cettolin House for landmark status, 3:30 pm in-person downtown or online. Details are in our preview.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This coalition of local community advocates is meeting in-person tonight for the first time since before the pandemic, 7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), all welcome/

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for you to shine! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: New! 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

