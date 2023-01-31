West Seattle’s Cettolin House to be considered for landmark status

(Photo from landmark-nomination packet)

Back in October, you might have seen West Seattle journalist and historian Clay Eals‘ “Then and Now” Seattle Times story about the Cettolin House in West Seattle. Now it’s going before the city Landmarks Preservation Board for consideration of proposed landmark status. The stucco-clad house – potentially in the path of the light-rail line – was built by Italian-immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and ’30s. Here’s the official notice; below is the city announcement sent this morning:

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the Cettolin House, located at 4022 32nd Avenue SW, at its meeting on March 1, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.

The public is invited to participate in the meeting and make comments regarding the nomination. You may sign up to address the Landmarks Preservation Board for up to 2 minutes on matters on this agenda. Online sign-up will begin two hours before the 3:30 p.m. meeting start time and will end at the start of the Board meeting. Members of the public who wish to speak can either use the call-in number, the WebEx link, or they may speak in-person at the meeting’s physical location. The agenda for this meeting will be sent one week prior to the meeting and will be posted on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website.

Written comments are also accepted and should be received by the Landmarks Preservation Board by 3:30 p.m. on February 28, 2023. Written comments can be submitted:

–Via email: erin.doherty@seattle.gov

–Via US Mail: Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle WA 98124-4649

A copy of the Landmark Nomination is posted (online here).

A landmark nomination provides a physical description of the building, object, or site, and information on its history, current and historic photos, site plans, maps, drawings, and more. To learn about the nomination and designation process, (go here).