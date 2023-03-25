HELPING: Rotary Club of West Seattle’s namesake park cleanup

West Seattle, Washington

47 years ago, the Rotary Club of West Seattle transformed a pocket of land at 35th/Alaska into a park. Members go back periodically to help tend it. They sent photos from their most recent work party:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle recently transformed Rotary Viewpoint Park into a beautiful green space. Led by Community Service Chair Gina Topp, the team weeded the garden beds, cleared out debris, and created an inviting space for both people and birds. Check out the stunning “before and after” photos to see their amazing transformation.

You can read about the park’s history here.

