FOLLOWUP: Checking in on three West Seattle park projects

We asked Seattle Parks about three local projects this week, and here’s what we heard back:

RE-BIDDING ON HIAWATHA TURF: This week, the turf-replacement project for Hiawatha Playfield showed up again on the city bidding website, now open for a “re-bid.” We reported three weeks ago that the project had already been awarded and that construction was supposed to start in May, so we asked Parks what happened and whether the timeline would be affected. Spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied that the department decided to “reject all bids for the Hiawatha Playfield Synthetic Turf Replacement due to an in opportune bidding climate. We are fortunate the original bid was early enough that we will be able to rebid the project and still meet the previously communicated timeline with construction occurring this summer, starting in May.”

(WSB photo: Sign at park with an already-past construction timeline)

LINCOLN PARK SOUTH & WESTCREST PLAY AREAS: While on the topic of bidding, we asked about the status of these two long-delayed projects, which at last report were supposed to go out to bid – bundled together – in “early 2023” (which, with the first quarter ending today, is inarguably over). Lincoln Park South, you’ll recall, has been closed for almost six years; Westcrest has been closed for almost two years. O’Connor’s reply on those: “We are on track to bid this spring and anticipate we will be in construction by this summer. We know this has taken time and are happy to say we are on track with this bidding schedule.”