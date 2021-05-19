Westcrest Park play structure closed, to be replaced

Thanks to everyone who’s messaged us about the fence that has suddenly appeared around that play structure at Westcrest Park (thanks to Jon for the photo). We asked Seattle Parks about it – reply: “The playground has deteriorated and we have closed it. We will be replacing it, in-kind, as part of our Westcrest Off-Leash Area Project.” The reply did not mention a timeline, so we’re following up. It’s one of several Seattle Parks play structures closed in recent years for safety concerns; the south play area at Lincoln Park is still awaiting its replacement 4 years after its sudden closure (construction now set for this fall).