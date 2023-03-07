FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Playfield turf project to start in May

Hiawatha Playfield turf replacement will start in mid-May, Seattle Parks says. They’re expecting the work to last about three months. As shown above, the new turf will include markings for baseball, soccer, football, and softball. (Here’s a PDF version of the rendering shown above, including the legend explaining the markings.) Parks’ update also says, “Seattle Public Schools will provide safety fencing for the outfield when baseball and softball are in play. This project will include replacing the batting cage and resurfacing the rubberized three-lane running track. Seattle Parks and Recreation is investing in a state-of-the-art synthetic turf system that is safe, playable, durable, and retains less heat in the summer. Our standard is to provide a sustainable cork and sand infill over a cushioned pad system.” The contractor is FieldTurf, which installed the current turf in 2009 (twice, actually). FieldTurf USA was one of five bidders, online documents indicate, winning with a $1.4 million bid.

P.S. This project is unrelated to the other two much-delayed Hiawatha projects, the community center and play area. We’re working on a separate followup about them.