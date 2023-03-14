Blood-donation pop-ups in West Seattle, with an extra purpose

Bloodworks Northwest has a long list of springtime pop-up donation dates in West Seattle – and says there is a special reason those donations will matter more than ever: The blood bank is part of BERC (Blood Emergency Readiness Corps), 30 blood centers representing 37 states. BNW explaind. “BERC was formed to better prepare for mass transfusion needs when mass-injury emergencies strike. As part of the BERC partnership, Bloodworks commits to collecting extra units on a rotating ‘on call’ schedule to create an available supply for nationwide emergency needs.” It just wrapped up a week “on call” and is up again March 27 through April 2. Your donation “could be used to help patients locally or be sent anywhere in the US if there is a catastrophe in another part of our country.” So if you can donate blood, pick a date, time, and location by going here.