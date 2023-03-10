10 options for your West Seattle Monday

(Alki Bathhouse this morning – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Highlights for the rest of today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Final week of this year’s in-person sales. Use this lookup to see where and when to find them in your zip code.

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Here Comes the Groom.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

COMMUNITY WEEK AT LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: As explained here – first event, 4-6 pm wetlands walk with Delridge Neighborhood Development Association & Nature Consortium. “Learn from nature experts about your environmental impact on our neighborhood and the greater PNW at a wetland just two blocks away from STEM K8.” (5950 Delridge Way SW)

NEW OPEN MIC: You’re welcome at the new weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau) – info in our calendar listing.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

