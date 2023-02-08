WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: The ‘further studies’ are done. How could these 3 potential changes affect the plan?

Tomorrow, the Sound Transit Board‘s System Expansion Committee takes a closer look at the West Seattle/Ballard light-rail extension proposals that were suggested for “further studies.” This includes three possible West Seattle changes:

-Move Junction station entrance west to 42nd SW

-Shift Delridge alignment

-Drop Avalon station

None of these were part of what the ST Board approved as the preliminary “preferred alignment” last year, but any or all could be added to the plan before the board’s final routing/station-location decision later this year. First, the results of the “further studies” have to be presented (and potentially discussed), and that’s on the agenda for the committee’s 1-5 pm meeting tomorrow.

The details are in this document. Here are toplines on the three:

Above is the map for what moving The Junction station would look like. The key points from the report:

Study focus: Improve station access

The Alaska Junction Station Access Refinement concept reduces the travel time needed to access the station entrance for passengers approaching from California Avenue SW and transferring from north-south bus routes. Other Implications

Property acquisition and displacements

The Alaska Junction Station Access Refinement concept results in full acquisition of the Jefferson Square property, bounded by SW Alaska Street, 41st Avenue SW, 42nd Avenue SW, and SW Edmunds Street, and reduced property acquisition east of 41st Avenue SW, south of SW Alaska Street. This results in a net change of 39 fewer residential displacements and 32 additional business displacements. Development opportunity

The full acquisition of the Jefferson Square property increases the opportunity for agency-led equitable transit-oriented development (eTOD) for WSJ-5. This provides the opportunity for development of a large contiguous site with 90 additional potential residential units, compared to WSJ-5. Cost

The Alaska Junction Station Access Refinement concept has the potential to increase the cost from the realigned financial plan (including WSJ-5) by about $81 million.

Next, the map for what shifting the Delridge alignment would look like:

Key points from the report:

Study focus: Improve station access and transit integration

The concept achieves the study objective of facilitating streamlined bus-light rail transfers by positioning bus stops adjacent to the light rail station entrance. DEL-6 assumed bus loading zones on both sides of SW Andover Street, requiring people transferring between buses and light rail to cross SW Andover Street at street level in the vicinity of the main access point for trucks serving Nucor Steel. This refinement eliminates the need for light rail passengers transferring from buses to cross SW Andover Street and removes conflicts between people walking and biking to the station and freight movement. Additionally, the refinement lowers the station height by about 15 feet, reducing the time needed for passengers to access the station from ground level. These changes improve the transfer experience for passengers traveling to and from communities to the south of the station, with higher percentages of people of color and low-income people. Study focus: Reduce effects to organizations serving low-income and communities of color

The concept avoids two Transitional Resources buildings on the west side of SW Avalon Way at SW Andover Street, which include multiple residential units and outpatient behavioral health offices. The concept avoids 31 units of housing but does affect a different Transitional Resources property that provides housing for five people. These units could be more easily relocated than those affected by DEL-6. Other Implications

Traffic and transit effects

The project team evaluated the traffic implications of adding a new signal at 23rd Avenue SW and Delridge Way SW. A new signal at this location is not expected to affect roadway safety for southbound traffic exiting from the West Seattle Bridge onto Delridge Way SW. Additionally, in the afternoon peak period when southbound volumes are highest, the new traffic signal is not expected to result in a queue beyond what would occur without the new signal. This result is in part due to the existing signal at SW Andover Street and Delridge Way SW. The project team is currently evaluating circulation options to minimize bus travel times on Delridge Way SW, while still providing a direct connection to the station entrance. This work will be completed in the preliminary engineering (PE) and final design phases of the project. The creation of a cul-de-sac at 32nd Avenue SW is not expected to have implications to traffic. The block of 32nd Avenue SW that would be affected is a low volume local residential street.Some properties on the east side of the street may also be able to continue to access their properties from the alley. Additionally, emergency vehicles may have a longer route to access some properties. Design treatments for the cul-de-sacs and parking restrictions may need to be considered to accommodate adequate emergency access. Property acquisitions and displacements

Overall, the concept results in 14 fewer residential displacements and 3 more business displacements. Effects to Longfellow Creek

The changes to the orientation of Delridge Station result in a new elevated track alignment that crosses a daylighted portion of the creek, rather than the piped portion crossed by DEL-6, with columns within the riparian management corridor and 100-year FEMA floodplain. This new alignment will therefore require additional regulatory approvals from federal and state agencies as well as the City. The project team is coordinating closely with the City of Seattle SPU and SDCI to evaluate multiple scenarios to minimize effects to riparian corridor and floodplain. Cost

The Delridge Access, Integration, and Alignment Refinement concept has the potential to increase the cost from the realigned financial plan (including DEL-6) by about $53 million.

Finally, the map of what would change if the Avalon station was dropped from the plan:

Here’s what the report says that would do:

Study focus: Cost savings

The Eliminate Avalon Station concept, including the Delridge Access, Integration, and Alignment Refinement, has the potential to lower the cost from the realigned financial plan (including WSJ5 and DEL-6) by about $31 million. Other Implications

Passenger experience and station access

The Eliminate Avalon Station concept results in longer travel times for passengers taking light rail from the area around the WSJ-5 Avalon Station location. These passengers could walk, bike, or take transit to the Alaska Junction or Delridge Stations. Alaska Junction Station is located uphill from the Avalon Station location, while Delridge Station is located downhill. Bus routes that would have connected to Avalon Station would be reconfigured to connect to Alaska Junction or Delridge stations, so bus access to Link stations may take longer for some riders. The analysis shows that the elimination of Avalon Station would not result in a reduction in ridership on the West Seattle Extension. In 2042, the Extension would serve a similar number of trips as WSJ-5 due to an anticipated ridership increase at Alaska Junction Station. Any ridership increase is not expected to result in additional substantive traffic effects as most of the additional trips would come from people walking, biking, or transferring from buses. Property acquisition and displacements

Overall, this concept results in approximately 48 fewer residential displacements, and 3 fewer business displacements. Construction effects

The concept eliminates the need for a one-year full closure of 35th Avenue SW south of SW Genesee Street and a one-and-a-half-year partial closure of Fauntleroy Way SW at SW Avalon Way during construction. Street ROW [right of way] effects

The concept results in the following street ROW effects:

• Avoids permanent closure of SW Genesee Street at 35th Avenue SW

• Additional permanent roadway closures for a tunnel portal in the vicinity of SW Andover Street and 32nd Avenue SW

The report on these studies does not include a recommendation on whether the board should adopt them or not; no vote is scheduled so far. Eventually the board could simply decide to take the results under advisement and never take action on them. But if you have a strong opinion about any of them, pro or con, you’ll want to comment – you can do that during tomorrow’s meeting or in writing before/during/after. Here’s how. The meeting agenda also has the link for viewing or calling in to tomorrow afternoon’s meeting, which also is open to the public in person at the ST Board Room in Union Station downtown (401 S. Jackson).